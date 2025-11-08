Fujian Carrier A Flashy Flex But Not A Game-Changer

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's new Fujian aircraft carrier has sailed into service, vaulting its blue-water ambitions toward the Second Island Chain and testing US naval primacy from Taiwan to the South China Sea.

This month, multiple media sources reported that China's Fujian aircraft carrier has entered service at Hainan's Sanya naval base, underscoring Chinese President Xi Jinping's drive to build a blue water navy.

The 80,000-ton Fujian, China's first fully indigenous carrier and third overall, features electromagnetic catapults that can launch J-35 stealth fighters, J-15T strike aircraft and KJ-600 early-warning planes with heavier loads and at longer ranges, narrowing the qualitative gap with the US's nuclear-powered supercarriers.

Commissioning Fujian strengthens China's ability to project air and sea power, extend surveillance and pressure Taiwan and rival claimants in regional maritime disputes, while supporting operations and logistics sites farther afield.

China's carrier force still lags the US in numbers, having only three carriers versus America's 11 nuclear-powered ships. And it will likely take years for China to master carrier-based vertical launches, basing, sophisticated systems and combat operations.

At the same time, satellite imagery and official statements suggest work is advancing on a larger, likely nuclear-powered, Type 004 carrier, highlighting a sustained buildup that alarms Japan and other US allies and reinforces US Department of Defense (DoD) assessments that China is rapidly improving capabilities to contest the regional and, eventually, global order.

China's Fujian may be viewed as a continuing evolution of its carrier program, which started with refurbishing the former Soviet Varyag into the Liaoning, building an improved version with the Shandong and then innovating by building a substantially more capable design – starting with conventional power, then moving on to nuclear power.