Siddaramaiah Slams Centre Over Sugarcane Pricing, Farmers' Distress

CM Slams Union Government

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised the Union Government for neglecting the issue of sugarcane pricing, stating that lakhs of farmers across the state are in distress due to the widening gap between cultivation costs and price realisation. In a post shared on social media platform X on Saturday, Siddaramaiah wrote, "Lakhs of sugarcane farmers in Karnataka are in distress as the Union Govt evades the core issue of the widening gap between cultivation cost and price realisation."

Highlighting the slow growth in sugarcane prices under the current regime, he noted that the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) per quintal has increased at only 4.47 per cent since 2014, compared to a 12.96 per cent rise during the UPA era. "While projecting ₹355/qtl FRP as an achievement, its CAGR since 2014 is just 4.47%, against 12.96% during UPA. Even with 20% ethanol blending & 10.25% recovery, farmers haven't gained as benefits aren't shared..." he added.

The Chief Minister also expressed disappointment over the absence of Union Ministers from Karnataka at the November 7 meeting on sugarcane pricing. "Shockingly, no Union Minister from Karnataka attended the Nov 7 meeting. Instead of solving the crisis, the Union Govt is trying to vilify farmers, mill owners & the State Govt to escape its responsibility. Karnataka demands justice, transparency & fair prices," Siddaramaiah wrote on X.

State Government Intervenes, Protest Ends

Meanwhile, the ongoing farmers' protest was called off on Friday after the State Government announced a Rs 100 per tonne increase in the FRP for sugarcane. The new procurement price was fixed after Chief Minister Siddaramaiah held discussions with representatives of sugar factory owners and farmers.

Details of the Agreement

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister stated, "I have been holding meetings with the ministers since morning. I had also called a meeting of all the sugar factory owners. Almost everyone participated. There are 81 sugar factories in the state. Out of these, 11 factories are under government control, and one is a government-owned sugar factory. The rest are privately owned factories."

"The Belagavi Deputy Commissioner and SP had held talks with the farmers, but those talks failed. After that, I sent H. K. Patil and Shivanand Patil. They held discussions with the farmers at the protest site. An agreement was reached to pay Rs 3,000 per tonne for cane with 10.25% recovery. The sugar factory owners agreed to this. For cane with 11.25% recovery, Rs 3,200 was fixed. The decision was taken after discussions with sugar factory owners in Belagavi," Siddaramaiah said.

The Karnataka CM informed that the government and factory owners will contribute Rs 50 each to provide Rs 3,300 per tonne to the farmers.

Following the announcement, protesting farmers were seen celebrating the State Government's decision. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)