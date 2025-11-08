A Super Typhoon The Size Of The Philippines Heads To The Island Nation-Highest Alert Sounded As Fung-Wong Approaches

MENAFN - Live Mint) As typhoon Fung-wong, a storm with a radius spanning nearly the entirety of the Philippines, reached super typhoon status on Sunday, the authorities evacuated over 100,000 residents across its eastern and northern regions.

Super Typhoon Fung-wong, locally known as Uwan, is forecast to make landfall in Aurora province in central Luzon Sunday night at the earliest.

The typhoon, which comes just days after another ravaged the country, was working its way westward with winds of 185 kilometres (115 miles) per hour near the centre and gusts of up to 230 kph, the state weather service said.

Ahead of its landfall, this super typhoon threatens to unleash torrential rains, destructive winds, and storm surges.

Catanduanes, a small island the state weather service said could take a“direct hit,” was already being lashed by wind and rain in the early morning, with storm surges sending waves hurtling over streets along the coast.

Storm alert signals have been hoisted across large parts of the Philippines, with Signal No 5, the highest warning, raised over southeastern Luzon, including Catanduanes and coastal areas of Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur, while Metro Manila and surrounding areas are under Signal No 3.

Residents evacuate from their flooded homes due to heavy rain brought by Typhoon Fung-wong in Remedios T. Romualdez, on the southern island of Mindanao on November 8, 2025. Rescue work was suspended and preemptive evacuations began on November 8 as Typhoon Fung-wong bore down on the Philippines, days after another storm killed at least 204 people. (Photo by Erwin MASCARINAS / AFP)

Pictures shared by the Philippine Coast Guard in Camarines Sur showed evacuees carrying bags and personal belongings as they transferred from long, narrow passenger boats to waiting trucks during preemptive evacuation operations.

Flooding likely: Met Dept

Typhoon Fung-wong is expected to bring about 200 millimetres (eight inches) or more rain, which can cause widespread flooding, government meteorologist Benison Estareja said.

"It's also possible that our major river basins will overflow."

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful due to human-driven climate change. Warmer oceans allow typhoons to intensify rapidly, and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, resulting in heavier rainfall.

More than 300 domestic and international flights have been cancelled, according to the civil aviation regulator.

A video shared by ABS-CBN News on X showed stormy conditions in Catanduanes province, with an overcast sky, tree branches swaying violently in the wind, and strong rain visibly falling and pounding the area, its intensity audible.

Fung-wong approached the Philippines just days after the country was battered by Typhoon Kalmaegi, which killed 204 people and left a trail of destruction before slamming into Vietnam, where it claimed five more lives and devastated coastal communities.

In the fishing village of Vung Cheo in central Vietnam, fishing vessels were seen piled up in wrecks along the main road on Saturday, where hundreds of lobster farms had been washed away or damaged.

(With agency inputs)