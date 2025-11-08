South Korea Power Plant Collapse: Death Toll Expected To Rise As Rescuers Pull 3Rd Body From Rubble
A 60-meter tower at Korea East-West Power's Ulsan Power Plant headquarters, in Ulsan, reportedly collapsed during demolition work at the decommissioned thermal plant on Thursday, November 6.
Four people remained buried with the authorities unable to locate two of them, the reports said, after Thursday's collapse of the decommissioned heating facility as workers were taking down parts of the massive steel structure to prepare for demolition.
The fire authorities did not immediately respond to a text message seeking comment.
Footage from the scene in Ulsan on South Korea's southeastern coast showed the structure mangled and toppled over, surrounded by similar structures.
Rescuers have deployed heat sensors, remote scopes and search dogs to assist the rescue operation and locate the other trapped workers, though their efforts have been hampered by the risk of a further collapse of the structure.
