Etihad Signs Cargo Mou With China's SF Airlines

Dhaka: Etihad Cargo, the logistics arm of Etihad Airways, and China's SF Airlines have expanded capacity under a Joint Business Agreement (JBA), boosting weekly freighter flights between Abu Dhabi and China's logistics hubs Shenzhen and Ezhou.

The carriers will operate a combined nine weekly services to Shenzhen and seven to Ezhou, integrating networks and jointly marketing airfreight services under a metal-neutral setup.

The partnership aims to enhance service standards, coordinate pricing, and support high-demand sectors including cross-border e-commerce and pharmaceuticals.

Etihad's SecureTech and PharmaLife products will be aligned with SF Airlines' domestic distribution network to enable smoother movement of electronics, time-sensitive goods and precision equipment across Asia, the Middle East and beyond.

The expanded schedule includes additional flights introduced for Etihad Cargo's winter 2025 program.

“Through our JBA, we are linking customers to China's key logistics hubs and an expanded global network,” said Etihad Airways Chief Cargo Officer Stanislas Brun.

SF airlines Chairman Li Sheng said the collaboration would“generate efficiencies, support growth, and enhance customer satisfaction.”

