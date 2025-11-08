Firehouse Subs Marks First Anniversary In The UAE With Launch Of 4Th Branch & Exciting Food Fest

Dubai, November 8, 2025: Firehouse Subs is celebrating a major milestone in the UAE! Marking its first anniversary in the region, the brand proudly announces the official launch of its 4th branch at Silicon Central Mall, bringing its globally loved subs closer to fans in Dubai. With over 1,200 branches worldwide and plans to open 100 more stores over the next decade, Firehouse Subs continues to delight guests with premium, freshly made-to-order subs in a welcoming, home-like ambiance.

To mark this special occasion, Firehouse Subs is hosting a limited-time Food Fest at its Silicon Central Mall location, inviting guests to enjoy a feast bursting with flavor, made to order subs, and unforgettable vibes. Freebies, fun, and excitement will fill the air, making it an event not to be missed.

Guests can indulge in signature Firehouse Subs creations, featuring premium ingredients, a variety of options, and the same tasty flavors people can't get enough of. The celebration centers on the delight of delicious food, mouth-watering creations, and unforgettable moments.

Event Details:



Location: Firehouse Subs, Silicon Central Mall

Date: 14/11/2025 Time: 5:30 PM - 8:30 PM

Highlights:



50 lucky entertainment winners will each receive AED 100 vouchers. Every customer (dine-in, takeaway, or delivery) will receive a Buy One Get One (BOGO) voucher for their next visit.

This anniversary Food Fest promises an evening full of flavor, laughter, and community spirit. Bring your friends, come hungry, and experience the warm, inviting atmosphere that makes Firehouse Subs more than just a place to eat, it's a place to celebrate great food and shared moments.

Posted by: DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team

Viewed 746 times

PR Category: Food Industry

Posted on: Saturday, November 8, 2025 1:34:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)

Next Story: Bistro Des Arts Unveils Its Festive Menus at Dubai Marina