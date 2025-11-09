Delhi Braces For Sharper Winter Chill, IMD Explains What's Behind Temperature Drop

MENAFN - Live Mint) Chilly winds on Sunday signalled the onset of cold wave conditions in the national capital, with the mercury plunging to 11°C - about 3.3 degrees below normal. Forecasts suggest that the minimum temperature will dip further in the coming days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its latest bulletin, reported that night temperatures across several parts of Delhi are 2°C to 4°C below normal.

According to weather officials, the fall in temperature is driven by clear skies and cold north-westerly winds blowing from the Himalayas. These conditions allow heat to escape rapidly after sunset, leading to colder nights.

“The chill is due to the effect of north-westerly winds coming from the mountains. The impact is expected to continue in the Capital for at least the next four to five days,” said Mahesh Palawat, Vice President at Skymet Weather, while speaking to Hindustan Times.

As per IMD forecasts, the minimum temperature is likely to range between 9°C and 11°C on Monday, while the maximum temperature will remain around 27°C to 29°C until Tuesday before declining further.

Cold wave likely in northwest and central India

The IMD has also predicted a significant drop in temperatures across parts of northwest and central India, with cold wave conditions expected to prevail in East Rajasthan and West Madhya Pradesh between 8th and 10th November.

Night temperatures are currently 4–7°C below normal in East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, south Punjab, and south Haryana, while the plains of northwest India, along with East Madhya Pradesh and north Madhya Maharashtra, are witnessing a drop of 2–4°C below normal.

The weather agency added that these below-normal temperatures are likely to persist over northwest and adjoining central India for the next six to seven days.

Additionally, the IMD forecasted a fall of about 2°C in minimum temperatures across Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh over the next two days, with no major change expected afterwards. East India is also likely to see a drop of 2–4°C over the next four days before temperatures stabilise.