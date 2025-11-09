RCB Confirm Anya Shrubsole's Appointment As Assistant Coach For WPL 2026

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) confirmed former England cricketer Anya Shrubsole's addition to their coaching setup, as the 2017 World Cup winner has joined the franchise as assistant coach for the 2026 edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL).

Shrubsole, the ODI World Cup winner with England, will join RCB's setup for the first time and work alongside Malolan Rangarajan, who has been promoted to the role of head coach for the upcoming season.

The changes come after Luke Williams, RCB's head coach during the 2024 and 2025 campaigns, was ruled out of the season due to his commitments with Adelaide Strikers in the Big Bash League (BBL).

“A proven champion, now stepping up to guide our girls. Join us in welcoming Anya Shrubsole - former England pacer, 2017 Women's World Cup winner and Player of the Match in the final - as RCB's Assistant Coach in the WPL. Anya's rich experience and champion mentality will take RCB's #PlayBold philosophy forward,” the franchise wrote while making the announcement on X.

Shrubsole, who retired from international cricket in 2022 with over 200 wickets across formats, has since turned her focus to coaching. She previously served as player-assistant coach under Charlotte Edwards at Southern Vipers in the English domestic circuit.

Her new role with RCB will mark her first stint as a coach in the WPL, succeeding Sunetra Paranjape, who served as the bowling coach until 2025.

Earlier this week, RCB announced the retention of Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, and Shreyanka Patil ahead of the WPL 2026 mega auction.

Mandhana, who led RCB to victory in WPL 2024, will keep her role as captain and was the first player retained at Rs. 3.5 crore. Wicket-keeper batter Ghosh, who continues to rise through the ranks, has also re-signed with the franchise for Rs. 2.75 crore.

Perry, one of the sport's all-time greatest cricketers, will remain with RCB for Rs. 2 crore as the third player retained. Spin all-rounder Shreyanka Patil, who secured the Purple Cap in WPL 2024 but missed the previous season due to injury, is re-signed as the fourth player for Rs. 60 lakh lakhs.

The four retentions amount to Rs. 8.85 Cr, leaving RCB with Rs. 6.15 Cr for the mega auction, plus one 'Right To Match' card to re-sign an uncapped player.