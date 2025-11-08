403
Belgium abstaining from EU vote on bloc’s 2040 emissions draws criticism
(MENAFN) Belgium’s decision to abstain from a crucial European Union vote on the bloc’s 2040 climate target has drawn criticism from government officials, who warned that the move damages the country’s credibility and influence in climate policy, according to reports.
EU environment ministers agreed Wednesday to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 90% by 2040 compared with 1990 levels. Belgium abstained, citing disagreements between federal and regional authorities.
In a written statement, Climate Minister Jean-Luc Crucke described the abstention as “a political setback,” noting that Belgium had aligned itself with “the least ambitious countries,” including Poland, Hungary, and Slovakia. “By refusing to be ambitious, Belgium is depriving itself of influence,” he said, calling the outcome “regrettable.”
Flemish Climate Minister Melissa Depraetere also criticized the decision in a speech to the Flemish parliament. She emphasized that the EU proposal met the three conditions set by the Flemish government, but internal disagreements prevented Belgium from presenting a unified position.
Both ministers pointed to the New Flemish Alliance (N-VA), led by Prime Minister Bart De Wever, as the faction responsible for blocking Belgian support of the agreement. However, N-VA lawmaker Andries Gryffroy stated that the abstention was “collegially decided” within the Flemish government.
Belgium was one of six EU member states that did not support the revision. Bulgaria also abstained, while the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, and Poland voted against the agreement.
