Egypt Unveils New Gas Discovery In Western Desert

MENAFN - Nam News Network) CAIRO, Nov 9 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources, announced yesterday, a new gas discovery in the country's Western Desert.

The discovery, made by Badr El Din Petroleum Company, at the Badr-15 area, through exploration well BED 15-31, came, amid Egypt's continued efforts to gradually increase domestic energy production, and reduce reliance on imports, the ministry said in a statement.

The well has an estimated daily output of 16 million cubic feet of gas, and 750 barrels of condensate, expected to add 15 billion cubic feet of gas to Egypt's overall reserves, it said.

The reservoir in the area is being re-evaluated, to identify the best sites for drilling new wells in the future, it added.– NNN-MENA