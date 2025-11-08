CZ Denies Pardon Allegations: Claims No Personal Connection To Trump



Changpeng Zhao, Binance's co-founder, confirms he has no direct business relationship with Trump or his family following his presidential pardon.

He was surprised to receive the pardon, stating he was unaware of its progress until it was granted.

The move has polarized opinions, with supporters viewing it as a win for the crypto industry and critics accusing it of being politically motivated.

Trump claimed he was advised the case against CZ was politically driven, emphasizing he did not personally know CZ. Democratic lawmakers suspect the pardon involved“pay-to-play” tactics linked to crypto investments associated with the Trump family.

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Amid widespread speculation and media coverage, Binance co-founder CZ (Changpeng Zhao) has addressed recent political developments surrounding his pardon by then-President Donald Trump. CZ clarified his lack of personal ties to Trump and dismissed any suggestion of financial motives behind the pardon. The move has stirred significant debate within the crypto community and among policymakers, highlighting ongoing tensions over the intersection of crypto regulation, political influence, and regulatory scrutiny in the United States.Binance co-founder CZ on the Trump pardon

Binance co-founder CZ, also known as Changpeng Zhao, expressed surprise upon learning of his presidential pardon from Donald Trump during a recent interview. He clarified that he had never met Trump in person or engaged in any business dealings with him or his family members. CZ noted that his only face-to-face encounter was with Trump's son, Eric Trump, at the Bitcoin Middle East and North Africa conference in Abu Dhabi.

“There is no business relationship between me, Binance, and World Liberty Finance,” CZ stated, emphasizing the independence of his company from political entities. He also revealed that he was kept in the dark about the status of his pardon during the process, learning about it only after it was finalized.“I did not know when or if it was going to happen. I believe my lawyers submitted the petition in April, and it took a few months. I had no idea how far along it was, then one day, it just happened,” CZ explained.

Binance co-founder CZ pushes back against claims that his pardon was financially motivated. Source: Fox News

Reactions to the pardon and political implications

The pardon stirred a wave of reactions within the crypto sector. Many in the community celebrated it as a positive development, seeing it as a correction against the Biden administration's perceived anti-crypto policies. Conversely, Democratic lawmakers expressed skepticism, suggesting political interference.

During a press conference, Trump reiterated that he does not have personal knowledge of CZ but was told that the case was politically motivated.“He had a lot of support, and they argued that what he did was not even a crime,” Trump said, suggesting that CZ was unjustly persecuted by the current administration.

Meanwhile, critics argue the pardon may be linked to controversial“pay-to-play” schemes. Democratic representatives, including Maxine Waters, have accused Trump of issuing pardons in exchange for crypto investments in projects affiliated with his family, notably World Liberty Financial. These allegations prompted lawmakers such as Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders to send an open letter to the Department of Justice scrutinizing the circumstances surrounding CZ's pardon.

A letter from Democratic lawmakers scrutinizing the pardon. Source: US Senate

The controversy underscores ongoing concerns about transparency and influence in the intersection of crypto markets and politics. As the debate continues, many are watching closely to see how such high-profile political moves could impact the evolving regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies and blockchain-based assets in the United States.

Crypto assets are highly volatile. Your capital is at risk. Don't invest unless you're prepared to lose all the money you invest.