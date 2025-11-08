Harmanpreet Kaur's Birthday Post For Her 'Best Friend' Sparks Personal Life Speculation, Here's Why

Team India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur is currently at the toast of the nation after leading the Women in Blue to a historic maiden World Cup triumph. India ended their long-awaited dream of clinching the coveted trophy after defeating South Africa in the high-stakes final at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Sunday, November 2.

India joined Australia, England, and New Zealand to become just the fourth team to win the Women's World Cup title, bringing home the trophy after a 47-year wait since their first participation in 1978. Harmanpreet Kaur is at the centre of attention as she became the first Indian women's captain to win the prestigious title. T

Harmanpreet joined Kapil Dev, MS Dhoni, and Rohit Sharma in the illustrious group of Indian captains who have led the nation to World Cup glory across formats, etching her name in the history of Indian cricket. Additionally, the 36-year-old is the second-oldest Indian captain after Rohit Sharma to win an ICC trophy, making her achievement even more remarkable and inspiring for future generations of cricketers.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Birthday Wish for her 'Best Friend'

As celebrations continue, Harmanpreet Kaur shared a heartfelt birthday post for her 'best friend' Nupur Kashyap on Instagram. The Indian skipper shared a picture of herself with Nupur, holding the Women's World Cup trophy.

Along with the picture, Harmanpreet wrote:

“The best birthday gift you could have ever asked for! 16 years of manifestation and now it's here. Happy birthday best friend,”

Nurpur Kashyap reportedly served as a talent manager for several Indian women cricketers, including Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana, before launching her own firm, Repeat7, a high‐performance fitness and athlete‐management company. Nupur has always been associated with one of the top sports management companies in India, Cornerstone Sports and Entertainment.

Nupur Kashyap continues to play a key role in supporting and managing elite athletes, helping them navigate both on-field performance and off-field opportunities.

Harmanpreet Kaur's Relationship with Nupur Kashyap Sparks Speculation

Team India skipper posted a simple wish for her best friend, Nupur Kashyap, on Instagram, showcasing her strong bond over the last 16 years.

However, Harmanpreet's personal life has been dragged into speculation after an Instagram user revealed that she has shared a long-standing romantic relationship with Nupur, with hints of their relationship appearing in past posts, especially the 2023 birthday message, which was later deleted due to public criticism.

“She is her best friend, also her girlfriend. They are partners. 2023 birthday post, she wrote Happy Birthday, my whole world for Nupoor. After four hours, she removed it. Because people criticized her. That's why now she wrote only the best friend world. Her real fans know about it better. Being gay is not a shameful thing. She has stayed with her (Harman) since before 2008. Now, they are living together,” an Instagram user wrote.

Thereafter, several past pictures of Harmanpreet Kaur with Nupur Kashyap has resurfaced on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), showcasing their close bond and fuelling speculation discussions among fans about their long-term relationship and life together.

If Harmanpreet is a lesbian, what's the problem with that? Harmanpreet Kaur and Nupur Kashyap posted a picture together with the trophy, and some people started teasing her by calling her a lesbian. I don't understand why people have a problem with her being happy in her own...

- Mention Cricket (@MentionCricket) November 8, 2025

Harmanpreet Kaur has not yet publicly revealed her romantic relationship with Nupur Kashyap or with anyone, choosing to keep her private life away from the media spotlight while continuing to focus on her cricketing achievements.