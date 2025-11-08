Qatar's Permanent Representative To UN Participates In Opening Part Of High-Level Dialogue On Copenhagen To Doha: Tackling Vulnerability And Exploitation Linked To Sport

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations, Sheikha Alya Ahmed bin Saif Al-Thani took part in the opening segment of a high-level dialogue organized by the State of Qatar in partnership with the Principality of Monaco, the International Organization for Migration, and Mission 89.

The event was held on the sidelines of the Second World Summit for Social Development under the theme "Copenhagen to Doha: Tackling Vulnerability and Exploitation Linked to Sport - Supporting Safe and Inclusive Pathways for Youth to Realize Their Dreams."

In her remarks, Her Excellency explained that the dialogue comes at a critical time, following the adoption of the "Doha Political Declaration," in which world leaders reaffirmed the transformative role of sport as a tool to promote inclusion and social cohesion, advance sustainable development, and integrate sport into national policies.

She noted that the declaration emphasized investment in sports infrastructure, youth engagement programs, and expanding inclusive access as key pillars for achieving the three overarching goals of eradicating poverty, ensuring decent work, and promoting social inclusion.

She added that the dialogue aims to shed light on practices that undermine the integrity and social purpose of sport, stressing that these challenges require collective action and innovative solutions to eliminate exploitation in the sports sector, including addressing frameworks to combat human trafficking through sport, protecting children and youth, and fostering safe, inclusive environments that nurture the values of discipline, teamwork, and fair play among future generations.

Her Excellency reaffirmed that Qatar firmly believes sport lies at the heart of the social development agenda.

She described sport as an effective tool for promoting peace, sustainable development, and building bridges between cultures and peoples, as well as for encouraging healthy lifestyles, preventing violence, creating decent job opportunities, empowering youth, and combating crime and drug abuse.

Qatar's Permanent Representative to the UN emphasized that sport represents a core pillar of Qatar National Vision 2030, which seeks to advance human development, empower young people, promote social inclusion, and encourage healthy living.

She pointed out that Qatar has made substantial investments in sports infrastructure and has become a global hub for hosting major international sporting events.

Her Excellency also highlighted Qatar's commitment to advancing the United Nations agenda on sport, noting that the country, together with the Principality of Monaco, submits every two years a draft resolution entitled "Sport: a global accelerator of peace and sustainable development."

Qatar also supports the work of the Group of Friends on Sport for Development and Peace, which seeks to strengthen multilateral cooperation in this field.

Her Excellency concluded by underscoring that Qatar's continued efforts reflect its firm commitment to global partnerships and international cooperation to promote safe and inclusive pathways for youth in sports by ensuring their protection from exploitation and empowering them to fulfill their potential in a secure environment.

She affirmed Qatar's dedication to ensuring that sport remains a force for upliftment and protection of children and young people around the world.