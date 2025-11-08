Strike On Ceremonial Event In Dnipropetrovsk Region: Court Orders Battalion Commander To Custody

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) reported this on its website, according to Ukrinform.

According to the report, "the Tsentralnyi District Court of Dnipro chose detention as a preventive measure for the commander of one of the battalions, who, despite the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's prohibition, gathered personnel for a ceremony in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1."

Earlier, SBI investigators had informed him of suspicion under Part 4 of Article 425 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - negligent treatment of military service committed under martial law.

The agency noted that during this event, Russian forces carried out a combined missile and drone strike on the gathering, resulting in casualties among both military personnel and civilians.

According to the investigation, on November 1, 2025, Russian forces attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with two ballistic missiles, likely of the Iskander type, and three attack drones of the Geran type. At that time, a ceremony was taking place at the location where Ukrainian military personnel were based.

The strike caused deaths and injuries among both servicemen and civilians.

"The investigation established that the commander's decision to hold a mass gathering under conditions of high missile threat contradicted the existing requirements and orders of military leadership," the SBI stated.

Procedural oversight is conducted by the Dnipro Specialized Prosecutor's Office for Defense in the Eastern Region.

As Ukrinform reported, on Saturday, November 8, SBI announced a suspicion notice against the battalion commander, whose negligence during the Russian strike at the ceremonial event in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1 led to the deaths of military personnel and civilians.

The missile and drone strike by Russian forces in the Dnipropetrovsk region on November 1 resulted in fatalities and injuries among Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen.

The 35th Marine Brigade named after Rear Admiral Mykhailo Ostrohradskyi expressed condolences on its Facebook page to the families of those killed in the missile strike on November 1 in the Dnipropetrovsk region and stated that relevant services are communicating with relatives and organizing the transportation of the bodies of the fallen soldiers. The brigade is also assisting law enforcement in investigating the causes of the tragedy.

