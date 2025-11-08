Stranger Things: Millie Bobby Brown Alleges Bullying By David Harbour

Bullying Allegations Surface

The much-awaited final season of 'Stranger Things' is almost here, but recent reports about tension between its lead stars, Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour, have caught the public eye. According to The Hollywood Reporter, a UK tabloid claimed that Brown had accused Harbour of bullying and harassment on the set of the Netflix series before shooting began for the fifth and final season. According to the report, Netflix investigated the allegations for several months, though no claims of sexual misconduct were made. The report also said that Brown was accompanied by a personal representative during filming.

Despite the controversy, both Brown and Harbour appeared cheerful as they posed together at the world premiere of Stranger Things Season 5 in Los Angeles on Thursday night.

Creators Address On-Set Environment

When asked about the allegations, series co-creator Ross Duffer told The Hollywood Reporter that he could not discuss "personal on-set matters" but assured that the production always prioritises safety and respect. "Obviously, you understand I can't get into personal on-set matters, but I will say we've been doing this for 10 years with this cast, and at this point they're family and we deeply care about them. So, you know, nothing matters more than just having a set where everyone feels safe and happy."

Stranger Things director and executive producer Shawn Levy also addressed the issue at the premiere. "At the end of the day, that's the job," Levy said. "You have to create a respectful workplace where everyone feels comfortable and safe, and so we did everything to build that environment. And we're proud of the fact that we did so." He added, "I've read a bunch of stories and they range from wildly inaccurate to... there's so much noise around it. But the truth is that we view this crew and this cast as family, and so we treat each other with respect, and that's always been bedrock."

No Official Statements Issued

Netflix, along with representatives for Brown and Harbour, have not issued any official statements regarding the claims. Meanwhile, the fifth and final season of Stranger Things happens to be one of Netflix's most anticipated released, and marks the end of the globally popular sci-fi series that began in 2016.

