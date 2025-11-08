Centrenergo Power Plants Stop Operating After Overnight Strike

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Centrenergo reported this on Facebook.

Centrenergo noted that the enemy simultaneously struck all of their generation facilities overnight, causing fires at the stations.

"We have stopped. Right now - zero generation. Zero! We have lost everything that we had been restoring around the clock. Completely," the company stated.

As Ukrinform reported, since the evening of November 7, Russian forces launched over 500 drones and missiles, including ballistic missiles, across Ukraine. The main targets of the strikes were the Kyiv, Dnipropetrovsk, and Poltava regions.