Russian Troops Strike DTEK Thermal Power Plant Again
Specialists are working to eliminate the consequences of the shelling.
It is noted that since the start of the full-scale invasion, DTEK's thermal power plants have been subjected to more than 210 enemy attacks.Read also: Ukrenergo updates information about power cuts on Tuesda
As reported by Ukrinform, as a result of a massive Russian attack on the night of November 8, several large energy facilities in the Poltava, Kharkiv, and Kyiv regions were damaged.
Centrenergo stated that all of its thermal power plants had ceased operations as a result of the nighttime attack by the Russian Federation and were no longer generating electricity.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment