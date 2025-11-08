Delhi's 80-Year Struggle With Stray Dogs: A Colonial-Era Dilemma

Representational photo

By Shruti Bhardwaj

New Delhi- The dilemma on humane ways to deal with stray animals in Delhi is not a recent one, with the city's British administrators having to deal with the same issue. Even then, they debated ways to deal with the problem, with some officials suggesting“most painless” ways to kill the animals.

Fast forward eight decades, and the country's top court is grappling with the same issue. On Friday, it took note of the“alarming rise” in dog bite incidents within institutional areas and directed the forthwith relocation of stray canines to designated shelters after due sterilisation and vaccination.

ADVERTISEMENT

Records from 1946-47 preserved in the Delhi Archives reveal that even then, officials discussed“humane” ways to control the stray dog population.

In a letter dated April 11, 1946, the chief commissioner of Delhi wrote to the deputy commissioner expressing his objection to the use of strychnine poison for killing stray dogs, calling it“inhumane”.

He described poisoning as the“most objectionable” and“by no manner or means of a painless death”, noting that the animals suffered for nearly 20 minutes before dying. He requested the authorities to adopt“some painless method”, suggesting the use of chloroform or electrocution instead.

After the letter, the deputy commissioner inspected the Civil Veterinary Hospital on April 29, 1946, and recommended electrocution as the“ideal method” since it led to instantaneous death, the record in possession of PTI showed.

According to the record, the hospital at the time was using hydrocyanic acid, which killed the animal within minutes with“practically negligible suffering”.