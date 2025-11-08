AUS Vs IND, 5Th T20I: Suryakumar Yadav Takes Dig At Mohsin Naqvi Over Asia Cup Trophy

Asia Cup 2025 Trophy Row: The Asia Cup trophy controversy returned during the fifth T20 match of the Australia vs India series at The Gabba in Brisbane. The Indian team won the T20 series 2-1 on Saturday. After the match, India's T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav said, 'It feels great to finally touch the trophy. After winning the series, when the trophy was handed to me, I felt it in my hands.'

Despite defeating Pakistan to become Asia Cup champions, the Indian team has not yet received the trophy. After receiving the trophy on Saturday, Suryakumar took a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, alluding to this. His comments are now a topic of discussion in the cricket world.

Suryakumar praises the women's team

Just a few days ago, the Indian team became the Women's ODI World Cup (2025 Women's Cricket World Cup) champions. Referring to this, Suryakumar said, 'Another trophy came to India just a few days ago. Our women's team won the World Cup. That trophy is in the country. It feels very good. It also feels good to touch a trophy.'

Suryakumar happy with the popularity of women's cricket

Regarding the women's team's World Cup victory, Suryakumar added, 'I saw what happened after the women's team recently won the World Cup in India. The women's team received incredible support from the audience. There is a lot of pressure when playing on home soil. But at the same time, there is a lot of excitement and responsibility. You always get support when playing in your own country. We get support from everyone when we play on Indian soil.' In a few months, the Indian team will play the T20 World Cup on home soil. But before that, Suryakumar and his team will play several series. The Indian captain has already started planning for the T20 World Cup.

