Om Birla To Inaugurate 22Nd CPA India Region Zone-III Meet In Kohima

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate the 22nd Annual Conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Zone-III in Kohima, Nagaland, on November 10. The Chief Minister of Nagaland, Neiphiu Rio, the Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Harivansh, the Speaker of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly and Chairman of CPA India Region Zone-III, Sharingain Longkumer, will grace the occasion.

The two-day Conference, from November 10 to 11, will witness participation from Presiding Officers, MPs, and MLAs of Zone III of the CPA India Region, which comprises eight states in the Northeastern region.

Conference Theme and Focus Areas

The theme of the Conference is "Policy, Progress & People: Legislatures as Catalysts of Change." The sub-themes of the conference are "Role of Legislatures in Achieving Viksit Bharat" and "Climate Change - In the Light of Recent Cloudbursts and Landslides in Parts of the Northeast Region."

Event Proceedings

The Closing Ceremony will be addressed by Harivansh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha. The Vote of Thanks will be proposed by Thomas A. Sangma, Speaker, Meghalaya Legislative Assembly and Vice Chairman, CPA India Region Zone-III, and S. Toiho Yeptho, Deputy Speaker, Nagaland Legislative Assembly.

A Tree Plantation Drive will also be organised to commemorate the Conference.

Role of CPA Zone III in Northeastern Development

CPA India Region Zone III has played a crucial role in fostering regional cooperation, promoting parliamentary best practices, and addressing specific regional issues, including infrastructure development and the Act East Policy for the Northeast. Key achievements include the inclusion of the Northeast Region in the India-ASEAN Vision for Trade and Cooperation and calls for accelerating infrastructure projects, enhancing trading outposts, and cultural exchanges.

The zone also focuses on improving parliamentary processes and making them more accessible and inclusive through greater use of technologies, as seen in the implementation of the National eVidhan Application (NeVA), digitalisation programme and active public engagement.

