Islamic Solidarity Games Open In Riyadh With Global Participation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia: Governor of Riyadh, Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, inaugurated the 6th Islamic Solidarity Games on Friday at the Janadriyah Camel Racing Track in the Saudi capital, Riyadh.

The opening ceremony was attended by First Vice President of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC) and President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani along with several presidents of Islamic National Olympic Committees and numerous sports officials from around the world.

Also present were First Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, HE Mohammed bin Yousef Al Mana and Second Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, HE Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari.

The Opening ceremony featured a blend of arts performances highlighting Saudi culture and shared Islamic heritage, creating a festive atmosphere that combined tradition and modernity. The event also included a parade of participating nations, official speeches from the Games' organizing committee and the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation, and the raising of the Games' flag.

The Qatari flag was carried in the parade by Mubarak Al Kuwari, a member of the Qatari national volleyball team, and Dhikrayat Al Abdullah, a member of the Qatari national fencing team, in a gesture reflecting the Qatar Olympic Committee's appreciation for their efforts and achievements in their sporting careers.

The 6th edition of Islamic Solidarity Games, which continues until November 21, features more than 3,000 athletes representing 57 countries competing in 23 sports: athletics, fencing, 3x3 basketball, swimming, handball, table tennis, camel racing, volleyball, karate, Muay Thai, judo, weightlifting, futsal, wrestling, taekwondo, esports, wushu, boxing, equestrian show jumping, duathlon, jiu-jitsu, para-athletics, and para-powerlifting.

Qatar is participating with 82 athletes competing in 16 sports: athletics, duathlon, 3x3 basketball, karate, equestrian, wrestling, volleyball, handball, taekwondo, table tennis, judo, weightlifting, camel racing, swimming, fencing, and para-athletics.

Qatar boasts a distinguished record in the Islamic Solidarity Games. Its journey of achievements began in the 2005 Mecca edition, where it won its first gold medal. This was followed by Palembang 2013, which saw the tally rise to five medals. Baku 2017 marked a significant leap, with Qatar securing 12 medals (two gold, three silver, and seven bronze). At Konya 2022, Qatar maintained its overall medal count while increasing its gold medal count to four. This brings Qatar's total medal count in the Islamic Solidarity Games to 30, comprising eight gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze medals.

The Qatari judo team will begin its campaign in the tournament Saturday with Fatina Boukhaous facing Mozambique's Chinidi Tasmani in the round of 16 in the women's under-57kg category. Meanwhile, the Qatari men's table tennis team will meet Iran in the group stage. The Qatari table tennis team includes Ahmed Saadawi, Mohammed Abdul Wahab, and Abdullah Abdul Wahab.

Meanwhile the volleyball team continue their journey in the tournament, facing Chad in its third match tomorrow.

The Qatari volleyball squad includes Bilal Abunbut, Mubarak Al Kuwari, Naji Mahmoud, Othman Abdul Wahid, Mahdi Samoud, Mohammed Al Walid, Yousef Al Yafai, Abdul Rahman Bakri, Abdullah Naseem, Ibrahim Juma, Yousef Ghalaf, and Abdullah Hassanein.

As for the swimming competitions, Qatar's Ali Tamer will participate tomorrow in the men's 50-meter freestyle, and Mohammed Aziz Ismail will participate in the men's 50-meter butterfly, while Mohammed Mahmoud and Hamza Al Shaalan will compete in the men's 100-meter breaststroke.