Iraq's PM Says Holding Elections On Schedule Is A 'Major Event' For The State

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Saturday that his government's success in holding parliamentary elections on schedule would be a“major event” for the state, reaffirming the country's commitment to a democratic path and the peaceful transfer of power.

Speaking during a visit to the Joint Operations Command headquarters in Baghdad, Sudani confirmed there would be no curfew on election day to ensure a high degree of mobility for voters.

Iraqis are set to go to the polls on 11 November to elect the 329 members of the Council of Representatives.

Sudani, who took office in 2022, leads the Reconstruction and Development coalition, which includes several Shi'ite parties. His campaign has focused on improving services, fighting corruption, and consolidating state authority. He is one of the few recent prime ministers who has been able to advance reconstruction projects while balancing relations with both Iran and the United States, Iraq's two main allies.

Several other party blocs are vying for power. The State of Law coalition, led by former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, remains influential and is competing with Sudani's coalition for dominance within the Shi'ite community. A number ofparties with ties to Iran and their own armed groups are also running on separate lists.

The main Sunni political force is the Taqadum party, led by former parliament speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, with its support concentrated in the Sunni-majority west and north. The party advocates for rebuilding state institutions and empowering Sunni communities after years of conflict and marginalisation.

In the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), headed by veteran leader Masoud Barzani, dominates the regional government and is seeking a larger share of the oil revenues that support the national budget. Its main rival, the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), led by Bafel Talabani, advocates for closer ties with Baghdad and has often allied with Shi'ite factions.

New election technology sparks debate

This year's election will be conducted under a new electoral law that reverts to a single-constituency system per governorate, a change from the multi-district system used previously. The shift is expected to favour larger party lists.

The vote will also feature significant technological changes aimed at increasing transparency and speed in announcing results. For the first time since 2005, the Independent High Electoral Commission has eliminated the use of indelible ink to mark voters' fingers. Instead, an iris scan will be the primary method of voter identification, replacing the fingerprint system.







“The cancellation of electoral ink came because it was no longer needed, as the biometric card now performs the same function in preventing repeat voting,” said Imad Jamil, head of the commission's media team. He explained that all voter details are now linked to their biometric data, including a live iris scan and a stored print on their biometric card.

Jamil added that verification devices have been equipped with cameras to photograph any voter whose iris scan does not register, to document the process and prevent impersonation.

While the technological advancements have been widely praised, the elimination of indelible ink has sparked some debate. Some see it as a logical step, while others view it as the removal of a powerful symbol of electoral participation.

“The electoral ink was not just a technical tool... it carried a symbolic dimension for the Iraqi voter,” said one commentator, Toufiq.“Technology prevents technical manipulation, but symbolism maintains the psychological relationship between the citizen and the election.”