ICRC Delivers 15 Dead Bodies To Gaza Hospitals
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GAZA, Nov 8 (KUNA) -- The International Committee of the Red Cross has handed 15 bodies in accordance to the swap prisoners and ceasefire deal, Gaza health authorities announced on Saturday.
The bodies of martyrs were released today by the Israeli occupation forces, taking the total corpses of martyrs to 300, the authorities said in a press release.
Some 89 bodies out of 300 have been identified, and medical teams pursue dealing with all the bodies, in line with accredited medical protocols and measures, to complete checking and documentation processes and deliver them to their relatives, they noted.
The Israeli occupation forces reject giving Gaza health authorities any information about the names and identities of the martyrs or conditions in which they have been killed. Thus, it is difficult to identify the bodies by their relatives. (end)
