XRP Price Prediction: Metrics Signal Trouble But Market Weighs Final Dip Before Reversal

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) XRP price prediction dominates current market discussion today, as traders weigh onchain signals and key resistance zones. The token trades near crucial levels, and momentum indicators still highlight pressure but also some room for recovery. Therefore, sentiment remains mixed, yet data leaves the door open for an upside reversal.

Recent onchain readings show that XRP struggles to extend its recent recovery attempt, yet selling pressure still appears controlled. The Network Value to Transactions ratio trends lower, and this shift suggests healthier network activity against a steady valuation. Consequently, the current XRP price prediction framework now sees less risk of extreme overheating in the short term.

However, market activity stays muted, and trading volumes no longer match the swings seen earlier in the year. This calmer backdrop supports a more stable XRP price prediction now, because sharp spikes become less frequent during consolidation. As conditions cool, traders find reference points for entries and exits, and short-term speculation loses influence.

The Short Term Holder Net Unrealized Profit or Loss metric currently sits in the capitulation band for XRP. Historical cycles show that similar readings often preceded strong recoveries, and previous bounces unfolded within several weeks. Thus, the latest XRP price prediction narrative treats this capitulation phase as a potential base rather than a structural break.

Spot data places XRP around 2.33 dollars, just under the 2.35 dollar important resistance band. A confirmed move above this ceiling would turn structure positive, and upside targets might cluster near 2.54 dollars. Under that scenario, the prevailing XRP price prediction would emphasize a short squeeze and renewed speculative interest.

Yet the same chart also highlights downside markers that could invalidate the emerging recovery setup for XRP. If price slips below the established 2.27 dollar support, sellers could press toward the 2.13 dollar zone. In that case, the XRP price prediction outlook would shift, and analysts would frame the move as an extended correction.

Despite these risks, several factors still support a durable base case for XRP in coming months. The asset still anchors multiple cross border payment pilots, and large remittance corridors continue to test its settlement features. Because of this structural demand, many desk models generally keep a constructive XRP price prediction once volatility gradually normalizes.

