Fatty Liver Diet: 8 Foods That Help Detox And Heal The Liver

To prevent the risk of fatty liver, avoid processed foods, red meat, processed meat dishes, junk food, and foods high in sugar from your diet.

Let's look at some foods to include in your diet to manage fatty liver disease.

Walnuts, rich in Omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, can help manage fatty liver disease.

Garlic, with its anti-inflammatory properties, helps prevent fat buildup in the liver and manage fatty liver disease.

Drinking coffee can help get rid of fatty liver disease.

Eating oats can also help get rid of fatty liver disease.

Drinking green tea can help prevent fatty liver disease.

Blueberries, rich in antioxidants, can help prevent fatty liver disease.

Including fatty fish like salmon, which contains Omega-3 fatty acids, in your diet is good for liver health.