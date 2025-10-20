Whale.Io Introduces Crock Dentist Game And Exclusive RWA NFT Collection

Whale.io, an online casino and sportsbook platform, has announced the launch of Crock Dentist, a new addition to its Whale Originals game series. This release marks the first time the classic game, known for its engaging tooth-pulling mechanics, has been adapted as an original online casino title. Alongside the game, Whale.io is minting 1,000 Crock Dentist NFTs, available on its platform, providing holders with access to airdrop rewards tied to the game's performance. These digital collectibles are designed to connect in-game assets with real-world value, aligning with the broader Real World Asset (RWA) integration trend in gaming and blockchain.

Crock Dentist: A New Whale Original

Crock Dentist reimagines the traditional game as a digital casino experience, combining familiar gameplay with randomized outcomes and modern graphics. As part of the Whale Originals portfolio, it is designed to deliver a seamless and entertaining experience for players. The game operates with a 97% Return to Player (RTP), meaning 3% of each wager contributes to a house edge, which is redistributed to the holders through an airdrop system.

Crock Dentist NFTs: Minting, Earning, Trading

Whale.io's Crock Dentist NFTs introduce a novel way for players to engage with the platform's ecosystem. The NFTs, limited to a supply of 1,000, can be minted directly on website. Key features include:



Minting: Users can acquire a Crock Dentist NFT to participate in the platform's reward system.

Earning: Each NFT entitles holders to 0.1% of airdrops funded by the game's 3% house edge. Airdrops are distributed in $WHALE, the platform's native token, at random intervals.. Trading: NFT holders can retain their assets to receive ongoing airdrops or trade them on secondary markets, based on their preferences.

The first weekend was an exclusive mint for Battlepass owners. It has been said that the public mint will open up for the public on Tuesday. Each user can mint up to 5 Crock NFTs and the mint price will increase daily until all 1000 NFTs are sold out. The airdrop pool grows with every spin played in Crock Dentist, creating a direct link between game activity and NFT holder rewards. Based on previous Whale Originals releases, the game performance is expected to grow consistently which translates to bigger airdrops for the NFT holders.

Transparency and Accessibility

Whale.io emphasizes transparency by maintaining publicly accessible wallet on its site:

Royalty Wallet: Finding all the info related to aftermarket transactions, buybacks, collection royalty and airdrops from the blockchain.

This approach ensures users can verify all activities on the blockchain, fostering trust and accountability. Airdrops are automatically sent to NFT holders' wallets, requiring no additional actions beyond minting and holding.

Integration with $WHALE Token

The $WHALE token serves as the native currency within ecosystem. Currently, users can utilize $WHALE to play games, purchase battle passes, or stake for additional benefits. With the upcoming Token Generation Event (TGE), the platform plans to introduce further utilities, enhancing the token's role across its offerings. The launch of Crock Dentist and its NFT collection arrives as Whale.io prepares for its $WHALE TGE, a milestone that will expand the platform's ecosystem. By minting Crock Dentist NFTs, users can join the community early and participate in the evolving reward structure. The limited supply of 1,000 NFTs underscores the exclusivity of this opportunity.

About Whale.io

Whale.io is an online casino and sportsbook platform known for its proprietary Whale Originals games and community-driven reward systems. Crock Dentist is now live on with NFT minting open to all users. Committed to transparency and innovation, Whale.io serves a global user base with a focus on integrating gaming and blockchain technology.

Discovering the future of Whale.io Casino and Whale Token by checking them out here: