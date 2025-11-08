403
Iraq starts period of electoral silence early Saturday
(MENAFN) Iraq began a period of electoral silence early Saturday, one day before citizens head to the polls for parliamentary elections, according to reports. Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani encouraged widespread voter participation in Sunday’s vote.
The blackout started at 7 a.m. local time (0400 GMT), during which political parties and candidates are barred from campaigning until the polls close, as stated by an Iraqi news agency. On Friday evening, Sudani urged Iraqis to vote “freely and without coercion,” emphasizing that participation represents “a trust, a responsibility, and the voice of the future.” He added, “Your participation will send a clear message about the new Iraq, whose people are determined to ensure the peaceful transfer of power through the ballot box.”
Independent High Electoral Commission spokeswoman Jumana al-Ghalai confirmed that preparations are complete for both the special vote on Nov. 9 and the general vote on Nov. 11. The special vote involves security personnel, army members, medical staff, and prisoners who cannot participate in the general election. The general vote will see all registered voters casting ballots.
A total of 7,768 candidates, including 5,520 men and 2,248 women, are contesting 329 seats in the Council of Representatives, which selects the president and grants confidence to the government. Approximately 21 million Iraqis are eligible to vote, according to the commission.
The current parliament, elected on Jan. 9, 2022, serves a four-year term ending Jan. 8, 2026. Iraqi law requires legislative elections to be held at least 45 days before the end of the parliamentary term. Currently, Shia parties hold a majority, and Iraq’s power-sharing tradition designates the presidency to the Kurds, the premiership to the Shias, and the parliamentary speakership to the Sunnis.
