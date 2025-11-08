403
Sudanese army intercepts drone operated by RSF
(MENAFN) Sudanese army forces successfully shot down a drone operated by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) over El-Obeid in North Kordofan state early Saturday, according to reports.
Local sources said the Chinese-made drone was intercepted by air defenses as it attempted to target both military and civilian sites west of the city. Videos shared on social media showed the drone being downed, with residents cheering the defense success. No casualties or damage have been reported from the incident.
The RSF had carried out drone strikes on Friday against areas in Omdurman in Khartoum state and the northern city of Atbara in River Nile state. Earlier, the Sudanese army said it had intercepted a swarm of drones targeting Omdurman and Atbara.
Sudanese authorities have repeatedly accused the RSF of launching drone attacks on civilian areas, though the paramilitary group has not publicly responded. Since April 15, 2023, the Sudanese army and RSF have been engaged in a conflict that has claimed thousands of lives and displaced millions, despite regional and international mediation efforts.
