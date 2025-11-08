This Pasta With Sausage And Greens Flips The Ratio For More Nutrition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Washington Post

We may reflexively think of bitterness as a negative - a taste to avoid - but it is actually an essential, underappreciated element that adds complexity, depth and balance to dishes.

A touch of bitterness is sometimes exactly what's needed to elevate a meal from good to craveable. Bitter-tasting foods also have bona fide health benefits - they stimulate digestion, and supply health-protective antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds, to name a few.

These assets are among the reasons I adore broccoli rabe, broccoli's more bitter cousin. It's a vegetable that's often served in one of my favorite classic Italian pasta dishes, balanced with umami-rich sausage, garlic and olive oil. I started making it years ago, tweaking the ratios to incorporate more of the vegetable, less of sausage, and up the protein by adding white beans. The dish I landed on has become a longtime family-favorite - one my now 23-year-old daughter has been requesting repeatedly since she was in grade school. (Yes, even children can vibe with a bit of bitterness.)

Start by blanching the broccoli rabe, which softens the vegetable's texture and mellows its sharp flavor. I often do that a day or two in advance, which allows me to pull together the rest of the dinner in the time it takes to cook the pasta. As the pasta boils, brown the sausage - I use poultry sausage, but any type of Italian style sausage will do - breaking it up into small pieces as it cooks. Stir in minced garlic, then add the chopped, blanched broccoli rabe, along with a can of cannellini beans, crushed red pepper flakes, salt and some of the pasta cooking water. Mash the beans a bit, and simmer the mixture to bring the ingredients together in a light, creamy sauce.

Once the pasta is al dente, stir it into the broccoli rabe mixture, along with some olive oil, and toss until the pasta is well coated in the sauce. Served sprinkled with parmesan cheese, it's a prime example of how savory and bitter come together for an irresistible and nutritious meal.

Pasta With Sausage, Beans and Broccoli Rabe

This recipe takes the classic combo of pasta with broccoli rabe and sausage in a more healthful direction, with a generous portion of broccoli rabe, a modest amount of chicken sausage and, for added protein and fiber, white beans. This weeknight-friendly dish is as hearty and boldly flavorful as it is nourishing.

Servings: 4 (makes about 8 cups)

Total time: 30 minutes

Substitutions: Broccoli rabe >> regular broccoli or broccolini. Gluten-free? >> Use gluten-free pasta. Chicken sausage >> turkey or plant-based sausage. Cannellini beans >> other white beans. Parmesan cheese >> pecorino Romano or grana Padano. Dairy-free? >> Use nondairy cheese. Don't like heat? >> Reduce the red pepper flakes, or omit.

Make ahead: The broccoli rabe can be blanched up to 4 days in advance.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 4 days.

Where to buy: Uncooked chicken sausage can be found at well-stocked supermarkets and farmers markets.

INGREDIENTS

One (1-pound) bunch broccoli rabe

1/4 teaspoon fine salt, plus more as needed

8 ounces penne or other short pasta shape, preferably whole-wheat

4 tablespoons olive oil, divided

6 ounces (2 links) uncooked Italian-style turkey or chicken sausage, casings removed

4 garlic cloves, chopped

One (15-ounce) can no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/4 cup (1 ounce) grated parmesan cheese

DIRECTIONS

Bring a large (6-quart) pot of water to a boil over high heat. Trim and discard about 1 inch from the ends of the broccoli rabe, then add it to the boiling water. Cook until bright green, about 1 minute, then drain and set aside until cool enough to handle, about 10 minutes. Chop the broccoli rabe into 1-inch pieces.

Fill the same pot with fresh water, return it to high heat and bring to a boil. Season with salt, if desired, then add the pasta and cook according to the package directions until al dente. Reserve about 1 cup of the pasta water, then drain the pasta.

Meanwhile, in a large (12-inch), deep skillet over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons of the oil until shimmering. Add the sausage and cook, breaking up the meat into small pieces with a wooden spoon, until nicely browned, about 3 minutes.

Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until aromatic, another 30 seconds. Add the chopped broccoli rabe, then stir in the beans, crushed red pepper flakes, the 1/4 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 cup of the pasta water to combine. Cook, stirring frequently and mashing the beans a bit with the spoon, and adding more pasta water if the mixture is dry, until the broccoli rabe is tender, and a light, slightly creamy sauce forms, about 5 minutes.

Add the cooked pasta to the skillet and drizzle in the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Cook, tossing to combine and coat the pasta with the sauce, 1 to 2 minutes. Add more of the pasta water to loosen as needed, then taste, and season with additional salt, if desired.

Divide the mixture among shallow bowls or rimmed plates, top with the cheese and serve warm.

Nutritional information per serving (2 cups): 531 calories, 22 g fat, 4 g saturated fat, 61 g carbohydrates, 463 mg sodium, 33 mg cholesterol, 25 g protein, 12 g fiber, 3 g sugar.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian's or nutritionist's advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.