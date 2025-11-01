CM Dhami At Rajat Utsav: A Vision For Viksit Uttarakhand's Future

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav 2025 held in Haridwar and paid tribute to the statehood activists and women who dedicated their lives to the creation of Uttarakhand. On this occasion, he paid a heartfelt tribute to the statehood activists and women who dedicated their lives to the creation of Uttarakhand.

Honouring the Past, Celebrating 25 Years of Progress

The Chief Minister said that the silver jubilee celebration is not just a festival, but a sacred occasion to offer our heartfelt gratitude to those statehood activists, mothers, sisters, and youth who sacrificed everything for the establishment of Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Dhami stated that when Uttarakhand came into existence in 2000, it was a newly formed state facing numerous challenges -- from geographical difficulties to limited resources. However, the people of Devbhoomi had unwavering faith that no matter what, they would take this state forward. "Today, when we look back after 25 years, we can proudly say that Uttarakhand has not only overcome those challenges but is now setting new benchmarks of development," he said.

A Vision for 'Viksit Uttarakhand'

He further said that Uttarakhand's identity is not only defined by its breathtaking natural beauty but also by its rich culture, folk traditions, and deep-rooted faith. The Chief Minister added that Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav is a symbol of this glorious legacy that keeps our cultural soul alive. Through the exhibitions and cultural performances organised here, we want to convey to the world that Uttarakhand, while rooted in its traditions, is rapidly moving towards a bright and modern future.

Highlighting the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Dhami said that under his leadership, comprehensive development is being ensured for every sector and section -- from villages to cities, from farmers to youth, from women to workers, and from traders to employees. He added that in Uttarakhand, significant progress is being made to build modern infrastructure in key sectors, including education, healthcare, roads, sports, drinking water, and air connectivity -- extending even to remote and border villages. Alongside this, initiatives like Vocal for Local, Make in India, and Startup India are paving the way for a Viksit Bharat and Viksit Uttarakhand. The government, he said, is also implementing various schemes to boost the local economy and tourism.

Tough Decisions for Public Interest

On this occasion, the Chief Minister described the tough decisions taken by his government in the past four years as being in the public interest. He mentioned the enactment of strict laws against forced religious conversion, riots, land jihad, love jihad, and exam paper leaks. He also referred to the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), action against illegal madrasas, and the Operation Kalnemi campaign. He reiterated his government's zero-tolerance policy against corruption and stated that decisive action is being taken to implement this policy.

All-Round Development for Haridwar

Reaffirming his commitment to the all-round development of Haridwar, Chief Minister Dhami stated that the government is implementing major projects in the city, including a ₹186 crore sewerage network and drinking water schemes worth over ₹187 crore. To strengthen healthcare facilities, a medical college is being constructed, and a model degree college has been established in Lal Dhang. Several initiatives are also being undertaken to promote education in Haridwar.

He said that the government is developing the holy city of Haridwar into a grand and divine pilgrimage destination -- similar to the Kashi Vishwanath and Ujjain Mahakal corridors -- through the Haridwar-Rishikesh Corridor Project, for which the DPR has already been prepared. Plans are also underway for the construction of a heliport in Haridwar to enhance heli services. The Chief Minister added that the construction of a ropeway from Har Ki Pauri to the Maa Chandi Devi temple and a bridge over the seasonal river in Lal Dhang are also being developed.

Speaking about the upcoming Kumbh Mela 2027, Chief Minister Dhami said that preparations have already begun. However, he noted that complaints had been received regarding irregularities in some of the ongoing construction works. He warned that officials and executing agencies must ensure high-quality construction, failing which, strict action would be taken. "Our government is fully committed to transforming Haridwar into a world-class city," he said.

Tradition Meets Technology

A unique highlight of the Devbhoomi Rajat Utsav 2025 in Haridwar was the blend of tradition and technology, as showcased by an advanced AI robot narrating the success story of Digital India from the stage. The robot highlighted the achievements of the visionary initiative launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and explained how India has emerged as a global hub for technology. The audience responded with thunderous applause, appreciating this innovative presentation. (ANI)

