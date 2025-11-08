403
Seven people get wounded in Lebanon by Israel's attack
(MENAFN) Seven people were injured Saturday when an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, marking a new violation of the ceasefire established in late 2024, according to reports.
The drone reportedly fired two guided missiles at a car near Salah Ghandour Hospital in Bint Jbeil, Nabatieh Governorate. A Health Ministry statement cited by local media confirmed seven injuries but did not provide details on their conditions.
The incident comes amid escalating border tensions. Israeli forces conducted multiple air raids on southern towns on Thursday, issuing broad evacuation warnings—the largest since the ceasefire took effect.
Southern Lebanon has experienced near-daily air raids by the Israeli army for weeks despite the ceasefire, which was intended to curb hostilities. The operations have been justified by Israel as targeting Hezbollah members and infrastructure. Since October 2023, Israeli strikes in Lebanon have killed more than 4,000 people and injured nearly 17,000.
