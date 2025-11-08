Karnataka: Corporation And Board Appointments Within A Week, Says Dy CM Shivakumar

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 8 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and State Congress President D.K. Shivakumar on Saturday announced that the appointments to various corporations and boards in the state will be made within a week.

He made the statement while addressing a joint press conference with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah regarding the Congress campaign against 'vote chori' (vote theft) at the party office in Bengaluru.

Asked why party workers have not yet been appointed to boards, Shivakumar said: "Already 3,000 workers have been given responsibilities. Fifteen people per constituency are in charge of the guarantee committees; 60 have been nominated per constituency. At the state level, there are 600 corporation and board positions, and we'll announce appointments within a week."

On the Bihar election campaign, he said: "Our leaders have worked hard. We trust the people of Bihar. They want change - to protect the Constitution and democracy - and we're confident they'll give us a clear majority."

When asked why the Congress has not filed affidavits or approached the courts regarding voter fraud charges, Shivakumar stated: "We are seeking documents from the Election Commission, but instead of giving us information, they ask us for evidence. Their data should be public. Once they provide documents, we will file affidavits."

"After Rahul Gandhi exposed irregularities in Mahadevapura, media visited those locations -- one room had 84 registered voters, and one bar had 56. What action has the Commission taken? None. In Aland, our government formed an SIT, yet the Commission refuses to share data," alleged Shivakumar.

"The Commission is acting like a BJP agent, and our goal is to raise awareness and protect the right to vote," he said.

On whether the Election Commission is ignoring the allegations, he said: "Over 300 MPs have submitted a proposal to the Central Election Commission. Till today, there has been no response. They say they'll file an FIR but take no action. They know who will be exposed if they investigate. Still, we are pursuing our efforts."