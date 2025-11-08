What Is GPS Spoofing? After 800+ Flight Disruptions At Delhi Airport, Is It Time For ATC Overhaul?

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Friday, 7 November 2025, witnessed a technical issue which affected the air traffic control (ATC) system, in turn disrupting more than 800 flight operations and causing delays across the Indian airspace.

According to a Times of India report, the IGI Airport in Delhi witnessed multiple GPS spoofing incidents over the last few days, which contributed to the flight operation disruption.

Cybersecurity software company McAfee's data explained that GPS spoofing is a practice where a GPS receiver is manipulated or tricked in a way to broadcast false GPS signals.

This malpractice to tamper with the GPS signals can mislead the GPS receiver into providing inaccurate location data, which can even result in the device's location information being somewhere where it is not present.

“This form of cyberattack undermines the reliability of GPS data, which is vital for a variety of applications, from navigation to time synchronisation and more,” according to the cybersecurity software firm.

Over the years, GPS spoofing has transformed into a threat, as the malpractice is now being used against ongoing operations due to the easy availibity of expensive hardware and software which is capable of sending fake GPS signals.

On Friday evening, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) disclosed that the technical issue at the Delhi Airport has been resolved, but due to the backlog, there will be some delay in bringing back normal operations.

However, the disruption in the airline activity on Friday became worse due to the eastern winds. Several flights had to switch their runway approach to land from the Dwarka side and take off from the Vasant Kunj side, resulting in air traffic congestion in Delhi.

Over the last week, airlines flying over Delhi have been experiencing severe GPS spoofing incidents, resulting in false navigation data transmission, like inaccurate aircraft locations, misleading terrain warnings, etc, according to a Hindu report.

The news portal also cited a government official and said that the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), is investigating the incidents.

More than 800 flights were delayed due the Delhi Airport technical glitch which affected the Air Traffic Control (ATC ) systems, reported the news agency PTI, citing people aware of the development.

Do ATC systems need overhaul?

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, in a report issued in August 2025, called for a time-bound overhaul of India's Air Traffic Control (ATC) automation systems, reported the news portal News18 on Saturday, 8 November 2025.

The news report also highlighted that the committee warned that the outdated technology risks operational and safety challenges, particularly at high-density airports such as Delhi and Mumbai.



