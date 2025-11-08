'Bring Out White Paper, Discuss In Assembly': Congress On Pune And Mumbai Land Transactions

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS Congress on Saturday demanded that the MahaYuti government should bring out a white paper on controversial land transactions in Pune and Mumbai and hold a day-long discussion in the upcoming winter session beginning from December 8 at Nagpur.

“The MahaYuti government is like a rhinoceros, and they have reached the peak of shamelessness. Every day, a big case is being revealed, but the action is zero. The people of the ruling party and their relatives have started looting the state,” said Maharashtra Congress chief Harshvardhan Sapkal while addressing a press conference.

He added that lands worth crores of rupees are being sold at cheap prices in the state, including Mumbai and Pune.

“Bring out a white paper on all these land transactions and discuss it for a whole day in the upcoming winter session,” he said.

Sapkal raised several questions over the Pune land deal row involving Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar.

“Parth Pawar purchased 40 acres of Mahar Watan land in Pune for Rs 300 crore, paid stamp duty of only Rs 500. The proposal to set up an IT park on that land was also immediately accepted, and a large number of changes were made to the documents,” he said.

He added that after this corrupt practice was exposed, it is being said that the land purchase transaction has been cancelled, which means they are admitting to stealing, so why are they not taking action?

“Why is Parth Pawar's name not in the FIR? Earlier, Parth Pawar's Amedea company had prepared bogus documents and grabbed the government land of Agriculture Dairy in Pune's Bopodi. Where did the money for all these transactions come from? It came from a sugar factory. Who paid this money?” he asked.

He further targeted the MahaYuti government on the Pune land deal issue, saying the public should get answers to these questions.

“The government is only wasting time by appointing an inquiry committee. BJP minister Muralidhar Mohol had sold land for a Jain boarding school in Pune. As soon as this was revealed, it was announced that the transaction had been cancelled. The Charity Commissioner in this case is a relative of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. What action was taken against him?” he asked.

He further alleged that a large chunk of land was also given to a few mighty industrialists and businesses in Mumbai, adding that a big scam was committed in the land acquisition of the Ring Road in Pune.

“The public should also know who has prospered on the Samruddhi Highway; for this, a white paper of all land transactions should be issued,” he added.

Further, Sapkal claimed that the BJP was organising programmes to celebrate the Vande Mataram anniversary for causing religious or communal riots or disturbing social peace.

“BJP and the RSS have always opposed Vande Mataram as it has never been sung in the Sangh's branches. Vande Mataram was sung during the freedom struggle; it has a history of great sacrifice and sacrifice. We are happy that the BJP has accepted it after so many years. But now the BJP is using this song for political purposes,” he claimed.