President Of Türkiye Recites Mammad Araz's Poem At Military Parade In Baku

President Of Türkiye Recites Mammad Araz's Poem At Military Parade In Baku
Reciting a poem by People's Poet of Azerbaijan Mammad Araz, he said:“Mammad Araz expressed the Azerbaijani Turk's love for the Motherland as follows:
Today it is necessary that every moment of ours says: Motherland!
Our sword, our shield says: Motherland!
In place of those who died, the rest of us say: Motherland!
Motherland! - let it say!
Every feeling of our hearts, every beat says: Motherland!
No matter where we are, our time, our space says: Motherland!
I express my gratitude to our heroic veterans whose hearts beat for the Motherland on every occasion, and say may God be pleased with them.”
