Trump considers granting Hungary exemption to keep buying Russian oil
(MENAFN) President Donald Trump said Friday that he is considering granting Hungary an exemption to continue purchasing Russian oil without risking secondary sanctions from the United States, according to reports.
“We're looking at it, because it's very difficult for him to get the oil and gas from other areas. As you know, they don't have the advantage of having sea ... they don't have the ports,” Trump said while hosting Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the White House.
He added that the issue extends beyond Hungary, noting, “That question could be really asked, maybe more accurately, if you talked about many European countries, not Hungary necessarily, because Hungary is in a different position, but many European countries are buying oil and gas from Russia, and they have been for years.”
In October, Trump imposed U.S. sanctions on Russia’s two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil, along with 34 of their subsidiaries, aiming to increase pressure on the Kremlin as he seeks to negotiate a peace deal to end Russia’s war in Ukraine.
