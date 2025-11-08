Jordan Participates In FCEM World Congress 2025 In Athens

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Nov. 8 (Petra) – The Jordanian Business and Professional Women Association (BPWA), represented by its President, Dr. Hanaya Nahas, took part in the annual meeting of the World Association of Women Entrepreneurs (FCEM) World Congress 2025, held in Athens, Greece, under the theme "80 Years of Women Leading Entrepreneurial Legacy for Sustainable Futures."During the meeting, Jordanian businesswoman Taghreed Nafisi, a member of the Board of Trustees of the Jordanian Businessmen Association, was appointed FCEM Commissioner for the Middle East, in recognition of her active role and contributions to supporting and empowering businesswomen in the region.In a visit to Jordanian Embassy in Athens, the FCEM delegation discussed ways to enhance economic cooperation between Jordan and Greece, preparations for an exchange of economic delegations between the two countries, and cooperation opportunities in the tourism and agriculture sectors.