President Ilham Aliyev: President Of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Provided Support To Azerbaijan From First Hours Of Second Garabagh War

President Ilham Aliyev: President Of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Provided Support To Azerbaijan From First Hours Of Second Garabagh War
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan provided support to Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people, and the Azerbaijani Army from the first hours of the Second Garabagh War,” President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.
“His political and moral support gave us strength and inspired us,” the head of state added.
