Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Baku Hosts Military Parade Marking 5Th Anniversary Of Victory In Patriotic War

2025-11-08 05:12:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On November 8, a Military Parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War got underway at Azadlig Square in Baku.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif are attending the parade.

The national anthems of Azerbaijan, Türkiye, and Pakistan were performed.

The memory of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and heroic martyrs of Azerbaijan was honored with a minute of silence.

Minister of Defense Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov reported to President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state is delivered a speech at the parade.

President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is making a speech at the event.

Azernews presents a live broadcast of the military parade:

AzerNews

