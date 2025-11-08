Popular 'Voice Of Dubai' Artist Gives Taj Hotels New Global Sound

The man behind the familiar announcements on Dubai Metro and the catchy jingles of Etisalat and Insurance Market has now lent his sonic signature to one of the world's most prestigious hospitality names: the Taj Group of Hotels.

Lebanese expat Ahmad Haffar, 31, a Dubai-based composer whos is often called "the voice of Dubai", has created the official global sonic branding for Taj, spanning its modern resort in Dubai to its historic flagship, the 122-year-old Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

This is the first time a Middle East-based composer has developed a complete sound identity for the Indian hospitality group, which operates more than 380 properties worldwide, including three in Dubai.

Haffar said he composed a four-second signature tune that captures what he calls“Tajness,” along with a seven-minute suite of background music that plays across Taj hotels-in lobbies, elevators, guest rooms and even on-hold phone lines.

"Every guest will hear it when they call to book a suite, ride the elevator or step into their room,” he explains.

Indian at heart, global in presence

To capture the essence of the brand, Haffar said he immersed himself in the company's history, travelling across India to experience its flagship hotels. He blended classical orchestral sounds with Indian instruments to reflect the balance between heritage and modernity.

“Taj is Indian at heart but global in presence,” he says.“The music had to echo that spirit-the comfort of something familiar, but also a universal elegance.”

Haffar, who often speaks of his faith and gratitude, says he draws inspiration from what he calls“divine creativity.”

“My ideas come from Allah. I thank Him every minute of every day. To think millions of guests will hear this music is a blessing.”

For Dubai's creative scene, Haffar's achievement is another example of a home-grown success making waves abroad.

Familiar voice

Born in Tripoli, Lebanon, he moved to the UAE as a teenager and built his career from scratch, dropping out of school to pursue music. Over the past decade, he has become one of the region's most recognisable sonic branding specialists.

His voice follows you around Dubai: on the Monorail, on your phone, even at Dubai Opera concerts where he politely reminds you not to vape.

His portfolio includes Etisalat, Dubai Police, Kellogg's Global, Barakat Juice, Saudi German Hospital and Festival City Malls, brands that now carry his distinct audio stamp.

“People remember tunes more than taglines,” he says.“A brand's sound has to stay with you even when the lights are off.”

'My music found its home'

The Taj assignment, he explained, involved months of experimentation.

“There's a long version for presentations, shorter ones for radio or social media, and small adaptations for elevators or guest rooms,” he said.“Each property, whether a palace, a beach resort or a safari lodge, has its own feel, so the sound had to connect yet still belong.”

He recently shared an animated video of himself walking into Taj Downtown Dubai, switching on the television, and pausing as his own melody filled the room.

“When I heard that sound playing through the speakers, I felt goosebumps,” he says.“That's when it truly hit me: my music had found its home."

Despite his growing fame, Haffar remains pragmatic.“Passion helps, but branding wins,” he says.“A good melody isn't enough; it has to mean something for the brand.”

He is also unfazed by the creative world's latest disruptor: artificial intelligence.

“AI can make music, sure,” he shrugs.“But it can't write a tune. It doesn't feel emotion. It can help us, not replace us.”