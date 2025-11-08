403
Israeli Drone Attack on Southern Lebanon Leaves Seven Injured
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone attack wounded seven individuals Saturday in Bint Jbeil, southern Lebanon, marking another violation of the ceasefire agreement established in late 2024.
Two precision-guided missiles fired from the unmanned aircraft hit a vehicle in proximity to Salah Ghandour Hospital within Bint Jbeil city, located in Nabatieh Governorate, Lebanese media reported.
The outlet, referencing a Health Ministry statement, confirmed seven casualties without disclosing the severity of their injuries.
Saturday's assault follows escalating frontier hostilities, with Israeli forces executing multiple aerial bombardments Thursday across various southern municipalities after issuing evacuation warnings—the most extensive displacement directive since the truce began.
Cross-border friction has intensified throughout southern Lebanon in recent weeks, as the Israeli army continues near-constant aerial operations within Lebanese sovereign territory despite the November 2024 ceasefire arrangement, claiming operations target Hezbollah operatives and military installations.
Israeli military operations have resulted in over 4,000 fatalities and approximately 17,000 injuries in Lebanon since hostilities commenced in October 2023, later escalating to comprehensive military action in September 2024.
