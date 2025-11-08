Russian Army Loses 1,190 Soldiers And A Helicopter In War Against Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This is stated in a report by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, as reported by Ukrinform.

The Russian army also lost 11,330 (+0) tanks, 23,544 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,321 (+20) artillery systems, 1,538 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,239 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 428 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+1), tactical-level UAVs – 78,928 (+250), and the number is being clarified, cruise missiles – 3,918 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), automotive equipment and tankers – 66,795 (+72), special equipment – 3,993 (+0).

The data is being clarified.

As reported by Ukrinform, on November 7, as of 22:00, there were 170 combat clashe between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.