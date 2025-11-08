Russian Army Loses 1,190 Soldiers And A Helicopter In War Against Ukraine
The Russian army also lost 11,330 (+0) tanks, 23,544 (+1) armored combat vehicles, 34,321 (+20) artillery systems, 1,538 (+3) multiple launch rocket systems, 1,239 (+1) air defense systems, aircraft – 428 (+0), helicopters – 347 (+1), tactical-level UAVs – 78,928 (+250), and the number is being clarified, cruise missiles – 3,918 (+0), ships/boats – 28 (+0), submarines – 1 (+0), automotive equipment and tankers – 66,795 (+72), special equipment – 3,993 (+0).Read also: Partisans in Sevastopol gather intelligence on Russian artillery repair plant
The data is being clarified.
As reported by Ukrinform, on November 7, as of 22:00, there were 170 combat clashe between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and Russian troops.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment