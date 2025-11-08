403
Number of deaths rise from Typhoon to two-hundred
(MENAFN) The number of fatalities caused by Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines has risen to 204, with 109 people still unaccounted for, according to reports.
Officials said that 156 others sustained injuries amid the destruction brought by the storm, locally known as Tino. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) noted that the Central Visayas region suffered the most severe impact, particularly in Cebu province, which recorded 141 deaths. Other affected provinces included Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, Bohol, and Leyte, each reporting one fatality, while Southern Leyte registered two, Capiz three, Agusan del Sur six, Negros Occidental 27, and Negros Oriental 20.
Authorities estimate that about 2.9 million people have been impacted nationwide, with nearly 282,490 individuals forced to seek refuge in evacuation shelters.
The storm’s devastation followed a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that struck Cebu on Sept. 30, a disaster that had already left numerous casualties and widespread displacement.
In response to the worsening situation, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. declared a state of national calamity on Thursday, citing the extensive damage caused by Kalmaegi and the looming threat of another incoming typhoon.
By late Friday, the country faced additional challenges as Super Typhoon Fung-wong, known locally as Uwan, swept through parts of the Philippines, bringing torrential rain that prompted flight cancellations, school closures, and suspension of maritime travel in several regions.
Kalmaegi has since moved on to Vietnam, where it has reportedly killed five people, injured others, and damaged more than 2,000 homes. Around 2.3 million residents have been affected there, with roughly 398,000 taking shelter in evacuation centers, according to local authorities.
