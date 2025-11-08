Victory In Second Karabakh War Symbolizes Unity Of Azerbaijan - German Tourist

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The victory in the Second Karabakh War symbolizes the unity and reunification of Azerbaijan, a German tourist who came to Azerbaijan told Trend on the occasion of November 8-Victory Day.

"I came from Germany and am currently staying in Baku because my daughter lives here. That's why I had the opportunity to celebrate this special day here," the tourist said.

He emphasized that today is a very important day for Azerbaijan.

"It has been five years since Azerbaijan won the Karabakh war, and these lands have returned to their owners-the Azerbaijanis. This symbolizes the unity and reunification of all of Azerbaijan. This victory and policy of Azerbaijan are also highly appreciated internationally. War is never a good thing, but today there is peace. Karabakh belongs to Azerbaijan, and there is no more war. People are not dying; this is the greatest achievement.

I see many people here today in a festive mood. They have gathered with joy and pride on this day-Victory Day. This holiday is a very important day for both the Azerbaijani people and the state. It is also a symbol of peace, unity, and victory," the tourist noted.