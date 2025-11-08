403
President: Today, Azerbaijan Is Economically Independent Of Any Country
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We had achieved economic independence, and today Azerbaijan is economically dependent on no country. This gave us greater political strength,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.
“We were a country pursuing an independent policy, and these factors, along with others, were bringing us closer to the glorious Victory,” the head of state added.
