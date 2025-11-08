Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
President: Today, Azerbaijan Is Economically Independent Of Any Country

President: Today, Azerbaijan Is Economically Independent Of Any Country


2025-11-08 05:12:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) “We had achieved economic independence, and today Azerbaijan is economically dependent on no country. This gave us greater political strength,” President Ilham Aliyev stated during his speech at the military parade dedicated to the fifth anniversary of the Victory in the Patriotic War, Azernews reports.

“We were a country pursuing an independent policy, and these factors, along with others, were bringing us closer to the glorious Victory,” the head of state added.

MENAFN08112025000195011045ID1110314209



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search