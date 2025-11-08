403
Iraq Enters Electoral Silence Ahead of Critical Vote
(MENAFN) Iraq implemented a mandatory campaign freeze in the early hours of Saturday as the nation prepares for parliamentary elections scheduled for the following day, with Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani calling on the population to turn out in force.
The communications moratorium took effect at 0400GMT (7 am local time), barring all political organizations and candidates from promotional activities until voting stations close, Iraqi media reported.
In a Friday evening address, Sudani called upon Iraqis to cast their ballots "freely and without coercion," characterizing their involvement as "a trust, a responsibility, and the voice of the future."
"Your participation will send a clear message about the new Iraq, whose people are determined to ensure the peaceful transfer of power through the ballot box," the Iraqi premier said in a recorded address.
Jumana al-Ghalai, spokeswoman for the Independent High Electoral Commission, confirmed to mediaon Friday that election authorities are "fully prepared to hold the special vote on Nov. 9 and the general vote on Nov. 11."
Early voting on Saturday accommodates security forces, military personnel, healthcare workers, and incarcerated individuals unable to vote during standard polling hours.
Sunday's nationwide ballot represents the primary election day when the full roster of registered voters will participate.
The electoral contest features 7,768 contenders—5,520 male and 2,248 female candidates—vying for 329 parliamentary positions in the Council of Representatives, the legislative body responsible for selecting the president and approving the government. Electoral authorities estimate approximately 21 million Iraqis hold voting eligibility.
The existing parliament, which assumed office following elections on Jan. 9, 2022, operates under a four-year mandate concluding Jan. 8, 2026. Iraqi constitutional requirements mandate legislative elections occur no fewer than 45 days prior to parliamentary term expiration.
Shia political factions command the current legislative majority. Iraq's governmental structure follows an established ethnic and sectarian distribution: Kurdish representation claims the presidency, Shia leadership controls the prime ministership, and Sunni officials hold the parliamentary speakership.
