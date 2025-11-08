Russian Troops Struck Sumy Region 72 Times In 24 Hours

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

“During the day, from the morning of November 7 to the morning of November 8, 2025, Russian troops carried out 72 shelling attacks on 31 settlements in 17 territorial communities of the region,” the report said.

As noted, the most shelling was recorded in the Sumy, Shostka, and Konotop districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs and UAVs, and dropped VOGs from UAVs. In total, about 20 guided aerial bombs strikes were recorded, as well as up to 10 UAV strikes and about 10 VOG drops from UAVs.

The enemy also struck the Sumy region with FPV drones.

As a result of the Russian attacks, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed. In the Vorozhba community, a civilian infrastructure facility was damaged, and in the Putivl community, a non-residential building and private cars were damaged. In the Sad community, a non-residential building was damaged, and in the Mykolaiv settlement community, an educational institution was damaged.

In the Shostka community, due to a UAV attack on the night of November 6, in addition to a non-residential building, residential buildings and a civilian infrastructure facility were also damaged.

Enemies strike infrastructure facility inregion, causing power outages

Over the past 24 hours, local authorities, together with the State Emergency Service, the National Police, and public organizations from border communities, have evacuated 17 people.

As reported, the previous day in Sumy region, one person was killed and two others were injured as a result of Russian shelling.