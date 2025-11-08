403
US lifts terror sanctions on Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa
(MENAFN) The United States announced on Friday that Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa has been removed from its Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) sanctions list, as stated by reports.
The Treasury Department also confirmed that Syrian Interior Minister Anas Khattab was removed from the list, which included multiple aliases associated with al-Sharaa. This move followed the UN Security Council’s adoption of a draft resolution to delist both officials.
The State Department described the UN resolution as sending a “strong political signal that further recognizes Syria’s transition to a new chapter.” It confirmed that al-Sharaa, formerly listed under the name Muhammad al-Jawlani, has been delisted under Executive Order 13224.
According to the statement, the decision reflects “the progress demonstrated by the Syrian leadership after the departure of Bashar al-Assad and more than 50 years of repression under the Assad regime.”
“This new Syrian government, led by President al-Sharaa, is working hard to missing Americans, fulfill its commitments on countering terrorism and narcotics, eliminating any remnants of chemical weapons, and promoting regional security and stability as well as an inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process,” the statement added.
Al-Sharaa is scheduled to visit the White House on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump, who signed an executive order in June ending sanctions against Syria.
Bashar al-Assad, who ruled for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, 2024, ending the Baath Party’s decades-long governance. Al-Sharaa, who led the anti-regime forces that ousted Assad, was declared president for a transitional period in late January, promising to restore stability and rebuild the country.
Syria is currently seeking to revive its economy by attracting investors and signing trade agreements with regional states and companies.
