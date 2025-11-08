403
Brazil's Stocks Set Fresh Record As Petrobras Lifts The Tape Despite Global Jitters
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's equity market notched a first-ever close above 154,000 points on Friday, extending a remarkable run even as overseas sentiment wobbled.
The Ibovespa rose 0.47% to 154,063.53, securing a 13th straight advance and a tenth consecutive record. The dollar eased to 5.33 reais as local price pressures cooled, with October's IGP-DI dipping 0.03%.
The day belonged to Petrobras. Quarterly earnings beat expectations and the board approved 12.2 billion reais in interim dividends, a reminder that disciplined capital allocation and shareholder returns still matter in Brazil's flagship companies.
Shares of the oil major jumped, pulling the index higher into the close and overshadowing a soft global tone shaped by a prolonged U.S. government shutdown and a sharp drop in U.S. consumer confidence.
Investors also cheered a trade tailwind: China moved to resume imports of Brazilian chicken, sparking gains in protein names and underscoring the payoff from supply-side competitiveness and open markets.
By contrast, profit-taking hit some heavily owned domestic growth stories after a blistering year-to-date rally-most notably in education-suggesting the market is rewarding cash-generating businesses over politically favored spending themes.
Abroad, Wall Street finished mixed, with tech leadership faltering as investors questioned lofty AI valuations. Europe slipped and Asia closed broadly lower. None of that stopped Brazil's benchmark, which remains in a firm uptrend.
On both the 4-hour and daily charts, prices ride the upper Bollinger band with momentum gauges in overbought territory-conditions consistent with a powerful trend but prone to shallow pullbacks. Support sits around 153,000–153,400; psychological resistance looms at 155,000.
Under the surface, Friday's winners were led by protein exporters, Petrobras and select agribusiness and housing names.
Laggards included education, a small-cap oil producer after weaker output, and pockets of discretionary retail.
Volumes were healthy into the close, and Brazil ETFs abroad tracked the move with brisk trading.
The broader message is clear: when companies deliver profits and cash returns, Brazil's market rewards them-even when global politics and left-leaning policy noise raise eyebrows.
With inflation contained and the currency steady, investors enter the new week focused on earnings quality, commodity prices and any signs that Brasília will favor fiscal prudence over activist experiments.
