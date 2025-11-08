403
Markets Reward Discipline: Brazilian Real Advances As Shutdown Clouds Fed Outlook
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Brazilian real strengthened into the weekend as the dollar drifted lower, leaving USD/BRL around 5.33 early Saturday after the onshore close at 5.3357 on Friday.
It was the third straight daily dip for the greenback against the real, a move in step with a softer dollar index near 99.6.
Two forces led the action: uncertainty from Washington's prolonged government shutdown and a sharp slide in U.S. consumer confidence to 50.3 in early November, its weakest since mid-2022.
With key data releases disrupted and sentiment deteriorating, traders leaned back toward rate-cut expectations despite recent hawkish notes from Federal Reserve officials. U.S. yields eased, equity risk wobbled, and the dollar lost some of its defensive bid.
Brazil's local backdrop added a tailwind. A slightly negative October IGP-DI eased price concerns, while another sizeable trade surplus and still-elevated real interest rates kept carry attractive.
Commodity tone helped at the margin as Brent crude clawed higher on Friday. Taken together, the mix suited investors who prize orthodox policy signals and fiscal discipline-pillars that tend to steady the currency.
Technically, the picture is cautiously bearish for USD/BRL. On the daily chart, price is pressed against the mid-to-lower Bollinger band with RSI in the low-40s and a slightly negative MACD, while a cluster of moving averages and a thin cloud over 5.35–5.37 forms immediate resistance.
The 4-hour view shows heavier momentum: RSI below 50, MACD under its signal, and price capped by short- and medium-term averages.
Support sits at 5.33/5.32; a clean break would open 5.30, whereas a close back above ~5.37 would neutralize the downside bias.
Tactically, rallies into the 5.35–5.37 supply zone look vulnerable unless global yields lurch higher again.
Near term, headlines around the shutdown timetable and any abrupt swing in U.S. rates are the key risks.
Barring a fresh shock, Brazil's high carry and steadier macro tone continue to favor the real over politically driven, spend-first experiments that markets habitually price with a discount.
